Open Menu

11 Cops Killed, 7 Injured, 4 Missing After Bandits Attack Police Vans

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM

11 cops killed, 7 injured, 4 missing after bandits attack police vans

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A group of bandits attacked two police vehicles, resulting in the death of 11 personnel, injuries to 7, and 4 missing in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to the police sources, over 20 police officials were traveling in two vehicles when their vehicles got stuck near Machka due to rainwater.

The bandits then launched an attack with a rocket launcher on the police van, leading to the death of 11 cops and injuries to 7, while 4 were missing.

An emergency has been imposed at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

This incident marks the first time a significant number of police officials were martyred in the history of Rahim Yar Khan district, creating a somber atmosphere, and senior officials have arrived at the scene.

Related Topics

Attack Police Vehicles Rahim Yar Khan Van

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan