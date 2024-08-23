11 Cops Killed, 7 Injured, 4 Missing After Bandits Attack Police Vans
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A group of bandits attacked two police vehicles, resulting in the death of 11 personnel, injuries to 7, and 4 missing in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan district.
According to the police sources, over 20 police officials were traveling in two vehicles when their vehicles got stuck near Machka due to rainwater.
The bandits then launched an attack with a rocket launcher on the police van, leading to the death of 11 cops and injuries to 7, while 4 were missing.
An emergency has been imposed at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.
This incident marks the first time a significant number of police officials were martyred in the history of Rahim Yar Khan district, creating a somber atmosphere, and senior officials have arrived at the scene.
