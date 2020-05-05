11 corona patients died, 307 new cases emerged: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 307 new cases have been detected when 2250 test were conducted while 11 more people lost their lives taking the death toll to 148

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 307 new cases have been detected when 2250 test were conducted while 11 more people lost their lives taking the death toll to 148.

In a statement issued from the CM's House on Tuesday, the CM Sindh said that 2250 samples were tested which resulted in 307 new cases. The health department has conducted 68,873 tests so far against which 8189 positive cases were diagnosed, he said.

Syed Murad ali Shah said that 42 more patients of coronavirus recovered and discharged to go to their homes. The total 1670 patients have recovered so far which constitutes 20.5 percent recovery rate.

According to the chief minister 6370 patients were under treatment, of them 5139 were in home isolation, 736 at Isolation centers and 495 in different hospital.

He added that 82 patients were in critical condition, including 13 have been put on ventilators.

Syed Murad ali Shah said that out of 307 new coronavirus cases, 237 belonged to Karachi, of them 70 in Central, 45 East, 21 Korangi, 55 Malir, 34 South and 12 West. He added that 21 new cases have emerged in Khairpur, 12 in kashmore-Kandhkot, eight Larkana, five Hyderabad, three Sukkur and one each in Badin, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), otherwise local spread could not be controlled.