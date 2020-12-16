UrduPoint.com
11 COVID-19 Patients Died At ATH Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

11 COVID-19 patients died at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :11 patients of Coronavirus Tuesday have lost lives during two days at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, the lethality of the second wave of Coronavirus has increased many folds in Hazara division.

This was disclosed by the Medical Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb while talking to APP.

He revealed that while investigating the COVID-19 patient disease we found that in a maximum number of cases their children were the carrier and they infected the elders of the home, Dr. Ahsan recommended closing all educational institutions for restricting the further spread of the virus.

While giving the details of COVID-19 patients at ATH the medical director said that 50 patients were admitted to the Coronavirus ward where 10 were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical position and 128 people have died.

Replying to a question, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said that frequent traveling in public transport, public gathering, avoiding other Coronavirus SOPs including a face mask, hand washing and sanitizers are the major causes of further spread of the virus.

He said that we have seen many cases where whole families were the victim of Coronavirus and carrier were mostly children those are still attending schools or going outside frequently without any precautionary measure.

According to the health department statistics, during the current wave of Coronavirus 208 people have died while 788 were tested positive in the Hazara division. The maximum number of patients who have lost their lives were 116 in district Abbottabad, 18 in district Haripur and 34 district Mansehra.

Mansehra is at the top in the Hazara division where 306 Coronavirus positive cases were registered, Abbottabad 254, Battagram 41, Haripur 121, Kohistan Upper 15, Kohistan Lower 13, Kolai Palis 1 and Torghar district 37 patients were admitted in various hospitals.

