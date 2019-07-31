UrduPoint.com
11 Criminal Gangs Busted; 44 Arrested In Rawalpindi

11 criminal gangs busted; 44 arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police busted 11 gangs of dacoits, cars/motorcycles lifters, robbers and arrested their 44 members from various areas of the district during July besides recovering a car, nine motorcycles, weapons, gold ornaments, cash and other costly items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP Rawal Akram Khan Niazi briefed the City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Faisal Rana that 11 dangerous criminal gangs were busted during July and police netted 44 gang members including dacoits of Irfani gang and Arshad Langra wanted in several cases including registered under Anti-Terrorism Act.

They informed the CPO that Rawalpindi district police registered 24 murder cases in July and managed to arrest most of the accused allegedly involved in murder cases.

The district Police chief was informed that Rawalpindi district police registered 106 cases against drug peddlers and rounded up 106 accused besides recovering over 86 kg charras.

He said, the officials concerned on the directives of the CPO were assigned the task to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained in the city and the police had busted several big gangs, he added.

Police also conducted operations under National Action Plan in different areas and nabbed 125 accused while 87 cases were registered against them.

He said the CPO expressed satisfaction over Rawalpindi District Police performance and directed the police officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and criminals without any discrimination.

