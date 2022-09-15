UrduPoint.com

11 Criminals, 4 POs Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 09:25 PM

11 criminals, 4 POs arrested

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals and four proclaimed offenders besides recovering 8 pistols, 40 liters of liquor 259 grams hashish from their possessions

The accused were identified as Ramzan, Zafar, Kashif, Suleman, Amir, Hamza, Aziz, Ali, Umair, Pervaiz, Imtiaz, Aslam and Sultan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused in concerned police stations, said a police spokesman.

