11 criminals, 4 POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals and four proclaimed offenders besides recovering 8 pistols, 40 liters of liquor 259 grams hashish from their possessions.

The accused were identified as Ramzan, Zafar, Kashif, Suleman, Amir, Hamza, Aziz, Ali, Umair, Pervaiz, Imtiaz, Aslam and Sultan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused in concerned police stations, said a police spokesman.