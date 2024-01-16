Open Menu

11 Criminals Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Sargodha police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals on Tuesday has arrested 11 criminals across the District.

Police said that the teams raided at different localities and held-- Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor ,12 pistols,04 guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

