11 Criminals Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals across the District.
Police said that the teams raided at various localities and held-- Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.
6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor ,12 pistols,04 guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
