11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 11 alleged criminals.

Police said that teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345-litre liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.