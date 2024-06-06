11 Criminals Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 11 alleged criminals.
Police said that teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.
6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345-litre liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid2 seconds ago
-
Six held for power theft11 seconds ago
-
62,000 gutka pouches seized, 2 arrested in Mirpurkhas14 seconds ago
-
Police claim to arrest three bike lifters with 26 stolen motorcycles17 seconds ago
-
Secretary Energy, PESCO chief assure to address load shedding issue in Kohat10 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation10 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally20 minutes ago
-
7 farmers booked20 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year21 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid30 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pay rich tribute to poet Ishaq Rahi30 minutes ago
-
Senior Management Course officers visit Sialkot DC officer, get briefing30 minutes ago