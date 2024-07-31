11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested 11 alleged criminals across the district.

Police said the teams raided various localities and arrested Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khalil, besides recovering 2.

6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.