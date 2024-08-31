Open Menu

11 'criminals' Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM

11 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 11 alleged criminals across the district, on Saturday.

Police said teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police also recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor ,12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Sargodha Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

2 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

16 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

16 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

16 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

16 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

16 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan