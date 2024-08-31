11 'criminals' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 11 alleged criminals across the district, on Saturday.
Police said teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel.
The police also recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor ,12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
