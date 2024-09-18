11 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The district police, in a massive crackdown on criminals, arrested 11 accused, here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said that police teams raided different localities and arrested Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khalil.

The police also recovered 2.5-kg hashish, 2.3-kg heroin,145 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 133 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.