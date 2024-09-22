Open Menu

11 Criminals Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals

from various parts of the district and recovered contraband

from their possession.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam, Wasim,

Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat,

Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,

1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,

333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees

from them.

Further investigation was underway.

