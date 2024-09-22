11 Criminals Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals
from various parts of the district and recovered contraband
from their possession.
The arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam, Wasim,
Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat,
Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,
1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,
333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees
from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Global media delegation explores Xi'an’s cultural legacy, marvels at Terracotta Warriors12 minutes ago
-
Pak RTI Quiz Contest 2024 announced for public awareness22 minutes ago
-
PFC chief highlights Pakistan's breathtaking mountain ranges, valleys22 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pullain Baloch vows to end Balochistan' s backwardness1 hour ago
-
5 injured in Kharan hand grenade blast1 hour ago
-
APHC demands release of all Hurriyat leaders, other political detainees1 hour ago
-
DC reviews ongoing revamping project of DHQ hospital2 hours ago
-
EPD seizes 1432 kg shopping bags2 hours ago
-
ED GCISC calls for collective action on waste management, environmental protection2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 196,600 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
57 paisa per unit relief likely for August under FCA2 hours ago
-
Dengue cases surge across Punjab2 hours ago