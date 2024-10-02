Open Menu

11 Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Inam, Wasim,Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat,

Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

