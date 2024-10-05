Open Menu

11 Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

A spokesman sain on Saturday the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

11 minutes ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

6 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

15 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

15 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

15 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan