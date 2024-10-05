11 Criminals Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
A spokesman sain on Saturday the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
