11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

A spokesman sain on Saturday the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.