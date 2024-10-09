11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from them.

The criminals were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir,

Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,

345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth

millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.