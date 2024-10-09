11 Criminals Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district
and recovered contraband from them.
The criminals were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir,
Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,
345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth
millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
