11 Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam, Wasim,Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,

Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

