11 Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
The arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam, Wasim,Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,
Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four dacoits killed in encounter1 minute ago
-
Urban canopy trees: Nature's defense against polluted skies2 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik calls for strict action on tax evaders2 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to complete wheat cultivation by Nov 202 minutes ago
-
Disappearance of traditional "Takhti" writing leads to poor handwriting among kids2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia shows interest in Pakistan's premium snacks : Shahid Imran12 minutes ago
-
Chitral's handmade furniture gains global recognition ; PFC CEO12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
34 kg drugs recovered12 minutes ago
-
Number of railway passengers increased by 6.51 million in 2023-24: Data42 minutes ago
-
Four journalists gets financial assistance1 hour ago
-
Six more metres severed over violations1 hour ago