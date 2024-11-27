Open Menu

11 'criminals' Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

11 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Wednesday and recovered contraband from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,

Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

42 minutes ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

46 minutes ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

51 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

3 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

3 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

15 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

15 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

15 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan