Open Menu

11 Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday and recovered contraband from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,

Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

37 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

38 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

38 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

38 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

38 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

39 minutes ago
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israel ..

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

39 minutes ago
 Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

39 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

40 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

40 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan