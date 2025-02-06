11 Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday and recovered contraband from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,
Nouman and Khalil.
The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
