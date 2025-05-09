Open Menu

11 Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as-- Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6kg hashish,3.3kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

