11 Criminals Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

11 criminals arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling, and possessing illegal weapons on Sunday.

The police also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Tarnol, Koral, Sihala, Humak, Ramna and Bhara Kahu police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested six accused, a police spokesperson told APP.

Police teams also recovered 1,574-gram heroin, 1,090-gram hashish, 10 liter of liquor and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 48 hours.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, Syed Ali Raza added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-mkz-rzr

