UrduPoint.com

11 Criminals Arrested; Narcotic, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

11 criminals arrested; narcotic, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have arrested 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the crackdown Shehzad Town police team arrested five accused namely Aamir Mehmood, Tahir Raza, Nasir Iqbal, Shahzaib and Shehzad Iqbal and recovered 2610 gram heroin, 1110 gram hashish and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, a news release on Monday said.

Women police station team apprehended a lady drug peddlers namely Kausar Bibi and recovered 1105 gram heroin from her possession. Ramna police arrested a drug peddler namely Aamir and recovered 1015 gram hashish from him. Golra police team arrested an accused namely Shafique Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 1223 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Lohi Bher police arrested a bootlegger namely Malik Kashif and recovered 30 liter liquor and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Koral police arrested accused Gulfam and recovered 1150 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused Waqar Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The ICTP accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

37 minutes ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

40 minutes ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.