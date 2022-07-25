11 criminals arrested; narcotic, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have arrested 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the crackdown Shehzad Town police team arrested five accused namely Aamir Mehmood, Tahir Raza, Nasir Iqbal, Shahzaib and Shehzad Iqbal and recovered 2610 gram heroin, 1110 gram hashish and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, a news release on Monday said.

Women police station team apprehended a lady drug peddlers namely Kausar Bibi and recovered 1105 gram heroin from her possession. Ramna police arrested a drug peddler namely Aamir and recovered 1015 gram hashish from him. Golra police team arrested an accused namely Shafique Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 1223 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Lohi Bher police arrested a bootlegger namely Malik Kashif and recovered 30 liter liquor and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Koral police arrested accused Gulfam and recovered 1150 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused Waqar Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The ICTP accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.