11 criminals arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of

the district and recovered contraband.

The accused were identified as Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem,

Waleed, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police also recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 333 liters liquor, 22 pistols, nine

guns, 135 rounds and valuables worth millions of rupees.