11 Criminals Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of
the district and recovered contraband.
The accused were identified as Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem,
Waleed, Nouman and Khaleel.
The police also recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 333 liters liquor, 22 pistols, nine
guns, 135 rounds and valuables worth millions of rupees.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCP disposes of suo moto notice against Azam Swati3 minutes ago
-
People are not with so called revolutionists: Saiful Malook13 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Volleyball, Badminton matches inaugurated on International Anti-Corruption Day13 minutes ago
-
1,298 shopkeepers fined over profiteering13 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews performance of various programmes33 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 186 connections43 minutes ago
-
All set to launch “Suthra Punjab” Program on Dec 3rd43 minutes ago
-
MDA continues anti-encroachment operation43 minutes ago
-
DPEC meeting held to strategize upcoming polio campaign in Matiari53 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 159 emergencies last week53 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt eases restrictions1 hour ago