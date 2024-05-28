11 criminals arrested; narcotics, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals across the district and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

Police said that the teams raided at various localities and held - Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor,12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, and valuables worth of millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.