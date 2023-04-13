11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Thursday nabbed 11 criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided in their respective jurisdictions and arrested Asad,Faisal,Shahid,Danyal,Mazhar,Mubashir,Bilal,Farooq,Abu Huraira and others, besides recovering 860 grams hashish, five pistols, three guns,37 liters wine and destroyed two working distilleries during the crackdown.