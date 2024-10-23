Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran, Suleman,Tahir, Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

