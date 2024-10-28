Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals from across the district on Monday.

Police said teams raided various localities and arrested Saqlain, Talha, Saad, Abbas, Adnan and others.

The police also recovered two stolen bikes, two mobile phones, four pistols and a Kalashnikov from them.

