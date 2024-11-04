11 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran, Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
WCLA organises drum circles at Shalimar Gardens12 hours ago
-
Ensuring conducive environment for foreign investment top priority: PM13 hours ago
-
AJK PM Anwar-ul-Haq calls on the State's President, Barrister Sultan14 hours ago
-
Govt. focuses on judicial integrity: Barrister Aqeel14 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s ports set for growth and global partnerships: Minister Maritime14 hours ago
-
Polio eradication program Rejuvenated with new strategy: PM’s Focal Person14 hours ago
-
WASA employees complete advanced training by JICA experts15 hours ago
-
LWMC taking measures for smog-free environment15 hours ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives15 hours ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme15 hours ago
-
Dolphin squad arrested 15 POs among 121 'criminals' in October15 hours ago