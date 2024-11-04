Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 11:50 AM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran, Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

