11 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The district police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

