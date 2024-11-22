Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

