11 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District police on Monday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
