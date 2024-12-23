Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District police on Monday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ..

Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Afric ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match O ..

Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indon ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indonesia’s ‘Nahdlatul Ulama Un ..

16 minutes ago
 Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead glo ..

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables, marine project ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility

31 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

34 minutes ago
Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two ..

Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

1 hour ago
 Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, B ..

Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arr ..

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

2 hours ago
 Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for S ..

Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan