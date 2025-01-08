Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The district police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

57 minutes ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

3 hours ago
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

3 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan