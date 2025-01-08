11 Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The district police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.
The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 criminals held46 seconds ago
-
DCs directed to replace staff in arms branch annually to ensure transparency10 minutes ago
-
KP CM pays tribute to three martyred soldiers in Mohmand, Karak operations10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews 85 ongoing projects:10 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked11 minutes ago
-
Youth role is crucial in addressing challenges of climate change11 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in firing incident11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches climate change courses to build resilience11 minutes ago
-
Food commodities inspected at Tank bazaar21 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for prompt resolution of public grievances31 minutes ago
-
PFA checks 16,326 food points in 202431 minutes ago
-
'Dialogue with PTI to remain unbroken', Senator Irfan assures41 minutes ago