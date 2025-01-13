11 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) District police on Monday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
According to a spokesperson,the criminals were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Suleman,Tahir,
Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel.
Police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols, four guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
