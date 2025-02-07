Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Khurram,Naeem,Rehman,Imran,Kamran, Sami,Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

