11 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Khurram,Naeem,Rehman,Imran,Kamran, Sami,Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.
The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
