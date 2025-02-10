Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 09:40 AM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) District police arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Kamran,Bilal,Roshan,Imran,Kamran, Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem, Wajahat,Nouman and Shakeel.

Police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,

333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

