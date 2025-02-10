11 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 09:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) District police arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Kamran,Bilal,Roshan,Imran,Kamran, Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem, Wajahat,Nouman and Shakeel.
Police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,
333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
