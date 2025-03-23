11 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) District police on Sunday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 criminals held3 minutes ago
-
Motorway police crackdown on speeding, over 100 FIRs filled for excessive speeds33 minutes ago
-
Nation, armed forces ready to protect motherland; render any kind of sacrifice: President33 minutes ago
-
Mania for eid shopping reaches new heights: report43 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis sharing patriotic messages on social media on 85th Pakistan day43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders, other organizations extend warm congratulations on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
Governor visits Pindi food street2 hours ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of four policemen in Noshki terror attack3 hours ago
-
On her birth anniversary, President remembers Nusrat Bhutto as "symbol of courage"3 hours ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends greetings on Pakistan Day11 hours ago
-
President condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar11 hours ago
-
PM condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar, Kalat12 hours ago