Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 12:20 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) District police on Saturday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

4 hours ago
 US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

13 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

13 hours ago
 Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over thr ..

Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral re ..

UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..

13 hours ago
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

15 hours ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

16 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

17 hours ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

17 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books ..

Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..

17 hours ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan