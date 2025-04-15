11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) District police on Tuesday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem, Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.