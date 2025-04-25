11 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khaleel.
Police recovered 4.6 kg hashish,3.3 kg heroin,345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 criminals held6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reacts strongly to India's move to unilaterally revoke Indus Waters Treaty6 minutes ago
-
WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global ,SCCI6 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously rejects Indian allegations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam attack16 minutes ago
-
Senate passes bill to establish NIAS26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue playing role across UN platforms to achieve lasting peace: Dar26 minutes ago
-
Govt, national leadership fully prepared to eliminate Malaria disease26 minutes ago
-
5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Rickshaw26 minutes ago
-
PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment36 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nabs key member of motorcycle theft gang, seize eight stolen bikes36 minutes ago
-
Registration for Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme begins36 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs ringleader of illegal human organ transplant gang in Lahore46 minutes ago