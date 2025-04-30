Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 12:00 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) District police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested outlaws were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6kg hashish,3.3kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

