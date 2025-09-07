11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals

from various parts of the district and recovered contraband

from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Kheel, Khalid, Sohaib,

Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman and Zawar.

The police recovered 1.6 kg hashish, 1.1 kg heroin, 115 litres liquor,

9 pistols, four guns, 112 bullets, 256 empty bottles and cash from

their possession.

Further investigation was underway.