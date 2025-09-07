11 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals
from various parts of the district and recovered contraband
from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Kheel, Khalid, Sohaib,
Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman and Zawar.
The police recovered 1.6 kg hashish, 1.1 kg heroin, 115 litres liquor,
9 pistols, four guns, 112 bullets, 256 empty bottles and cash from
their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
