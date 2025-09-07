Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals

from various parts of the district and recovered contraband

from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Kheel, Khalid, Sohaib,

Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman and Zawar.

The police recovered 1.6 kg hashish, 1.1 kg heroin, 115 litres liquor,

9 pistols, four guns, 112 bullets, 256 empty bottles and cash from

their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan