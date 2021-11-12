11 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 Kg hashish and 75 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held one gambler and recovered Rs. 1,430 from him. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 5 pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.