11 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:16 PM

Police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 1.11 Kg hashish and 27 liter liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 7 persons and recovered 7 pistols from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.

