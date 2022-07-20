UrduPoint.com

11 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 08:47 PM

11 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 0.

5 Kg hashish and 26 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

