UrduPoint.com

11 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 07:54 PM

11 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 2 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition re ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police cust ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assau ..

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault on Demonstrator on Consulat ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex ..

EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex for 2020 Over Failed Manageme ..

4 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over K ..

Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

4 minutes ago
 Tenacious Polo Cup : Rijas Polo/ZS and FG/Din win ..

Tenacious Polo Cup : Rijas Polo/ZS and FG/Din win openers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.