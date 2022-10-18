11 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 2 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.