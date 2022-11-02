UrduPoint.com

11 Criminals Held, Valuables And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Islamabad Capital police apprehended 11 criminals and recovered valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital police apprehended 11 criminals and recovered valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to details, Secretariat police arrested an accused Zahid and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Golra police arrested an accused namely Waqar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Koral police arrested four accused namely Asad, Aman, Anwar and Nadeem Khan and recovered stolen valuables and vehicle from their possession. Ramna police arrested Jamil and recovered one 9 mm pistol from his possession. Loi Bher police arrested an accused namely Qaiser Abbass involved in decanting gas in cylinders.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against outlaws, police teams arrested three outlaws from different areas of a city.

