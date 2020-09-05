11 criminals held with contraband

Okara police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Okara police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Baseerpura police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 8 kg hashish and 25 liter liquor from their possession.

One of the accused has been identified as Ajmal Rustam.

A-division Okara police arrested drug peddler Asif with 2.52 kg hashish.

The police also claimed to have arrested five gamblers identified as Mohsin Ali, Shahbaz, Akmal, Asad and Saeed and recovered stake money of thousands of rupees from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.