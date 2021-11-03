11 criminals held with contraband

Police arrested 11 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested 11 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 200 gram hashish and 37 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested seven people and recovered 7 pistolsand a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.