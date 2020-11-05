UrduPoint.com
11 Criminals Including Five Drug Paddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Islamabad police Thursday arrested 11 criminals including five drug paddlers from various areas of the city along with recovering hashish, wine and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police Thursday arrested 11 criminals including five drug paddlers from various areas of the city along with recovering hashish, wine and weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following the orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate efforts for curbing crime in the city.

As per directions Kohsar police arrested an accused Ashiq and recovered 1.100 kilogram hashish from him. Banigala police arrested an accused Tariq Mehmood and recovered 155 gram hashish from him.

Shams colony police apprehended two accused Nadir Shah and Waheed Khan and recovered 1.180 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Ramana police arrested an accused Ghulam Mujtaba and recovered one 222 rifle from him. Homicide police arrested an accused Kamran Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police booked an accused Muhammad Rehman and recovered fireworks equipment.

Sabzi Mandi police held a suspect Usman Tufail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested an accused Ali involved in theft. Sihala police arrested accused Shaheen and recovered five wine bottles from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further legal proceeding was underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police also apprehended a proclaimed offender.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams and directed all police officials for ensuring high vigilance in their areas against criminal activities.

He said Islamabad Police would make all out efforts to safeguard the youth from evils like drugs to ensure their brighter future.

He said it was the collective responsibility of every citizen to remain alert in their surroundings and inform police if found any criminal activity.

