UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Criminals' Including Five Drug Pushers Held, Narcotic Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

11 criminals' including five drug pushers held, narcotic recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police arrested 11 criminals including five drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroine as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per directions SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special police team under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu Police Station Shokat Abbasi including Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Hanif Fazal Khaliq along with other arrested two drug pushers namely Abbas Ahmed and Naqash and recovered 4.120 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Further-more Karachi company police arrested an accused Adeel and recovered 105 gram heroine from him. Margalla police apprehended an accused 310 gram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Muhammad Ismail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested and accused Ubaid-Ullah and recovered 03 wine bottles from him.

Tarnol police arrested five accused Hayat-Ullah, Ayaz-Ullah, Zahid Khan, Rehmat and Saeed involved in careless driving. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Company Alert Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

43 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

47 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

48 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.