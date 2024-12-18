Open Menu

11 Criminals Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

11 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) District police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,he arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran, Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

15 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

34 minutes ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

11 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan